Last month’s performance of 10.51% for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is certainly impressive

On June 20, 2023, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) opened at $228.57, higher 1.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $233.60 and dropped to $225.09 before settling in for the closing price of $228.17. Price fluctuations for ALB have ranged from $171.82 to $334.55 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 19.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.40% at the time writing. With a float of $116.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.23 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.15, operating margin of +34.17, and the pretax margin is +33.24.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 246,317. In this transaction President, Energy Storage of this company bought 1,260 shares at a rate of $195.49, taking the stock ownership to the 26,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 5,470 for $181.64, making the entire transaction worth $993,571. This insider now owns 51,466 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.03) by $3.29. This company achieved a net margin of +36.75 while generating a return on equity of 39.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.94% during the next five years compared to 43.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 31.18, a number that is poised to hit 4.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

The latest stats from [Albemarle Corporation, ALB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.02 million was inferior to 2.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.67.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 49.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $201.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $244.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $235.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $238.81. The third major resistance level sits at $244.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $227.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $221.79. The third support level lies at $218.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

There are currently 117,336K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,320 M according to its annual income of 2,690 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,580 M and its income totaled 1,239 M.