Last month’s performance of 60.00% for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is certainly impressive

June 20, 2023, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) trading session started at the price of $0.3215, that was -6.25% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.325 and dropped to $0.2913 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. A 52-week range for SEV has been $0.16 – $3.98.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 231 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sono Group N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 254.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73 and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) saw its 5-day average volume 7.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 14.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 286.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2437, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0366. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3196 in the near term. At $0.3391, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2859, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2717. The third support level lies at $0.2522 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are 90,554K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.41 million. As of now, sales total 20 K while income totals -75,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 140 K while its last quarter net income were -43,830 K.