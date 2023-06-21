Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) to new highs

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.00, soaring 3.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.04 and dropped to $2.701 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. Within the past 52 weeks, AZ’s price has moved between $0.89 and $4.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.60%. With a float of $18.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 201 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.12, operating margin of -178.61, and the pretax margin is -196.20.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is 43.48%, while institutional ownership is 0.45%.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -196.20 while generating a return on equity of -220.08.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Trading Performance Indicators

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.11 million, its volume of 0.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s (AZ) raw stochastic average was set at 94.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.08 in the near term. At $3.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.40.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 108.62 million based on 32,784K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,350 K and income totals -18,350 K. The company made 4,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.