Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) to new highs

On June 20, 2023, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) opened at $1.26, higher 1.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Price fluctuations for CTXR have ranged from $0.77 to $1.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $133.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.25 million.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., CTXR], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) raw stochastic average was set at 38.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3230, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1890. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2033. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1667.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Key Stats

There are currently 158,858K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 203.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -33,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -10,530 K.