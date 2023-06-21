Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) to new highs

On June 20, 2023, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) opened at $0.10, lower -1.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1018 and dropped to $0.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Price fluctuations for SYTA have ranged from $0.08 to $1.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -18.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 85.00% at the time writing. With a float of $32.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.82, operating margin of -247.43, and the pretax margin is -236.03.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -236.03 while generating a return on equity of -260.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.56 million, its volume of 4.34 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1143, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1920. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1013 in the near term. At $0.1075, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1131. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0895, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0839. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0777.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

There are currently 62,911K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,480 K according to its annual income of -15,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,800 K and its income totaled -7,580 K.