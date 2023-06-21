Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

June 20, 2023, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) trading session started at the price of $0.1895, that was 7.95% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1895 and dropped to $0.1626 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. A 52-week range for YVR has been $0.13 – $0.56.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -8.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -82.60%. With a float of $15.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.31 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -365.48, operating margin of -800.69, and the pretax margin is -1665.45.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Liquid Media Group Ltd. is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1664.44 while generating a return on equity of -177.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.74 million. That was better than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1608, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2383. However, in the short run, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1889. Second resistance stands at $0.2027. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2158. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1620, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1489. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1351.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Key Stats

There are 19,199K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.35 million. As of now, sales total 770 K while income totals -12,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,530 K while its last quarter net income were -1,420 K.