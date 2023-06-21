Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) is 10.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) stock priced at $6.55, up 4.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.84 and dropped to $6.55 before settling in for the closing price of $6.53. LOMA’s price has ranged from $4.17 to $7.45 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 42.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -84.70%. With a float of $116.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.72 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.45, operating margin of +17.56, and the pretax margin is +7.58.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 2.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.20% during the next five years compared to -11.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.46 million. That was better than the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s (LOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 53.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.61. However, in the short run, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.94. Second resistance stands at $7.03. The third major resistance level sits at $7.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.45. The third support level lies at $6.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.63 billion, the company has a total of 117,080K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,118 M while annual income is 14,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 211,070 K while its latest quarter income was 27,410 K.