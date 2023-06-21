Search
Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) volume exceeds 0.99 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.87, soaring 13.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Within the past 52 weeks, MTEK’s price has moved between $0.68 and $2.09.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -331.90%. With a float of $4.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.25, operating margin of -147.07, and the pretax margin is -147.25.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Maris-Tech Ltd. is 40.91%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -147.25 while generating a return on equity of -102.21.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -331.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50

Technical Analysis of Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.16 million, its volume of 0.24 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Maris-Tech Ltd.’s (MTEK) raw stochastic average was set at 59.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8667, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9886. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1300 in the near term. At $1.2400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6300.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.16 million based on 7,999K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,500 K and income totals -3,690 K.

