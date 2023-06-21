Marriott International Inc. (MAR) plunged -1.46 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $175.82, plunging -1.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $176.435 and dropped to $173.2457 before settling in for the closing price of $176.36. Within the past 52 weeks, MAR’s price has moved between $131.01 and $183.33.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.90%. With a float of $256.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 377000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.01, operating margin of +16.72, and the pretax margin is +14.99.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Lodging industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Marriott International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 271,688. In this transaction EVP & Chf. Customer Officer of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $181.13, taking the stock ownership to the 17,885 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s EVP & Chf. Customer Officer sold 1,500 for $179.10, making the entire transaction worth $268,650. This insider now owns 19,685 shares in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.84) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +11.35 while generating a return on equity of 237.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.90% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.97.

During the past 100 days, Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $173.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $175.73 in the near term. At $177.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $178.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $171.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $169.36.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 53.06 billion based on 303,354K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,773 M and income totals 2,358 M. The company made 5,615 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 757,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.