Masco Corporation (MAS) with a beta value of 1.22 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $55.22, up 0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.37 and dropped to $55.075 before settling in for the closing price of $55.50. Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has traded in a range of $42.33-$57.25.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 124.40%. With a float of $224.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.00 million.

The firm has a total of 19000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.26, operating margin of +15.24, and the pretax margin is +13.74.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Masco Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 549,531. In this transaction VP, General Counsel and Sec. of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $54.95, taking the stock ownership to the 70,198 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s VP and CFO sold 15,007 for $54.00, making the entire transaction worth $810,383. This insider now owns 187,784 shares in total.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.63) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +9.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.42% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Masco Corporation’s (MAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Masco Corporation, MAS], we can find that recorded value of 1.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Masco Corporation’s (MAS) raw stochastic average was set at 89.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.11. The third major resistance level sits at $57.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.97.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.73 billion has total of 225,089K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,680 M in contrast with the sum of 844,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,979 M and last quarter income was 205,000 K.