Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) average volume reaches $567.48K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 20, 2023, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) opened at $4.54, higher 1.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.005 and dropped to $4.53 before settling in for the closing price of $4.54. Price fluctuations for NR have ranged from $2.38 to $4.91 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 1.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.50% at the time writing. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.90, operating margin of +2.93, and the pretax margin is -2.02.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 40,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 172,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,251 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $20,899. This insider now owns 76,046 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.55 while generating a return on equity of -4.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Looking closely at Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 76.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. However, in the short run, Newpark Resources Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.91. Second resistance stands at $5.20. The third major resistance level sits at $5.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.96.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

There are currently 85,084K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 389.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 815,590 K according to its annual income of -20,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 200,030 K and its income totaled 5,620 K.