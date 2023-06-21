No matter how cynical the overall market is, Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) performance over the last week is recorded 10.11%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $1.70, up 18.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.0299 and dropped to $1.6704 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. Over the past 52 weeks, GRNQ has traded in a range of $1.00-$3.81.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.10%. With a float of $4.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.88 million.

The firm has a total of 48 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.14, operating margin of -35.89, and the pretax margin is -170.38.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. The insider ownership of Greenpro Capital Corp. is 43.85%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -172.86 while generating a return on equity of -40.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Greenpro Capital Corp.’s (GRNQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Greenpro Capital Corp., GRNQ], we can find that recorded value of 0.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 51295.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Greenpro Capital Corp.’s (GRNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 70.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7925, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4412. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.1031. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2463. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4626. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7436, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5273. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3841.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.88 million has total of 7,876K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,670 K in contrast with the sum of -6,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 640 K and last quarter income was 30 K.