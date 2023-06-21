No matter how cynical the overall market is, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) performance over the last week is recorded -8.92%

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.94, plunging -6.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.06 and dropped to $9.33 before settling in for the closing price of $10.04. Within the past 52 weeks, LESL’s price has moved between $9.02 and $17.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.20%. With a float of $176.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Leslie’s Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 118.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 112,308,858. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 9,343,499 shares at a rate of $12.02, taking the stock ownership to the 8,776,904 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s insider sold 3,335 for $14.82, making the entire transaction worth $49,425. This insider now owns 130,447 shares in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.07 million, its volume of 3.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.86 in the near term. At $10.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.40.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.76 billion based on 183,843K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,562 M and income totals 159,030 K. The company made 212,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.