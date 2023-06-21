No matter how cynical the overall market is, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) performance over the last week is recorded 4.18%

June 20, 2023, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) trading session started at the price of $183.30, that was -2.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $185.6708 and dropped to $176.711 before settling in for the closing price of $184.18. A 52-week range for SNOW has been $114.28 – $205.66.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.40%. With a float of $291.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5884 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.61, operating margin of -40.52, and the pretax margin is -39.50.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Snowflake Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Snowflake Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 1,186,380. In this transaction President of Products of this company sold 6,591 shares at a rate of $180.00, taking the stock ownership to the 41,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s SVP, Product Management sold 1,500 for $172.73, making the entire transaction worth $259,095. This insider now owns 742,704 shares in total.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -38.57 while generating a return on equity of -15.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.92 million, its volume of 6.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.21.

During the past 100 days, Snowflake Inc.’s (SNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 77.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $161.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $155.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $184.26 in the near term. At $189.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $193.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $175.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $171.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $166.34.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Key Stats

There are 325,900K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 60.52 billion. As of now, sales total 2,066 M while income totals -796,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 623,600 K while its last quarter net income were -225,630 K.