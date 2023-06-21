No matter how cynical the overall market is The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) performance over the last week is recorded -2.42%

On June 20, 2023, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) opened at $28.84, lower -3.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.1623 and dropped to $27.31 before settling in for the closing price of $28.84. Price fluctuations for COCO have ranged from $7.39 to $29.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -60.30% at the time writing. With a float of $45.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.05 million.

In an organization with 269 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Vita Coco Company Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 125,968,125. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,750,000 shares at a rate of $21.91, taking the stock ownership to the 14,858,120 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director sold 5,750,000 for $21.91, making the entire transaction worth $125,968,125. This insider now owns 14,858,120 shares in total.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 79.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s (COCO) raw stochastic average was set at 89.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.40. However, in the short run, The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.91. Second resistance stands at $29.96. The third major resistance level sits at $30.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.21.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Key Stats

There are currently 56,313K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 427,790 K according to its annual income of 7,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 109,760 K and its income totaled 6,710 K.