Now that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 47.71 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 20, 2023, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) opened at $0.17, higher 23.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.17 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for MIMO have ranged from $0.13 to $3.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.30% at the time writing. With a float of $55.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 226 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.04, operating margin of -39.90, and the pretax margin is -51.17.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 1,633. In this transaction SVP & CFO of this company sold 873 shares at a rate of $1.87, taking the stock ownership to the 602,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s CTO sold 483 for $1.87, making the entire transaction worth $903. This insider now owns 582,988 shares in total.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -51.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) saw its 5-day average volume 10.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s (MIMO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 297.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 140.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3731, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3681. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2768 in the near term. At $0.3657, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4213. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1323, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0767.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) Key Stats

There are currently 74,583K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 167,260 K according to its annual income of -85,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,770 K and its income totaled -20,890 K.