Now that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s volume has hit 2.66 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 20, 2023, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) trading session started at the price of $0.53, that was -9.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.421 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. A 52-week range for CJJD has been $0.50 – $9.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 9.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -126.00%. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.20 million.

In an organization with 911 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.04, operating margin of -14.06, and the pretax margin is -13.94.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 7.05%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.20 while generating a return on equity of -100.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -126.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 23.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.07

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 363.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2016, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7148. However, in the short run, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5323. Second resistance stands at $0.5857. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6413. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3677. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3143.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

There are 5,337K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.03 million. As of now, sales total 148,810 K while income totals -21,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 35,700 K while its last quarter net income were -140 K.