Now that Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s volume has hit 0.56 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 20, 2023, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) trading session started at the price of $3.04, that was 8.74% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.45 and dropped to $3.04 before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. A 52-week range for CMPX has been $1.81 – $5.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 71.50%. With a float of $107.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26 employees.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Compass Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Compass Therapeutics Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 33,700. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.37, taking the stock ownership to the 6,021,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 20,000 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $79,600. This insider now owns 6,011,873 shares in total.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -24.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s (CMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 43.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.53 in the near term. At $3.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.71.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Key Stats

There are 126,507K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 451.15 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -39,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -7,840 K.