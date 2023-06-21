Now that Emerson Electric Co.’s volume has hit 2.2 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 20, 2023, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) opened at $86.64, lower -0.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.05 and dropped to $85.86 before settling in for the closing price of $87.41. Price fluctuations for EMR have ranged from $72.40 to $99.65 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.60% at the time writing. With a float of $565.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $570.90 million.

In an organization with 85500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.68, operating margin of +18.04, and the pretax margin is +20.81.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Emerson Electric Co. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 441,244. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 4,603 shares at a rate of $95.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Senior Exec. VP and CFO sold 83,073 for $91.07, making the entire transaction worth $7,565,657. This insider now owns 271,785 shares in total.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.97) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.46 while generating a return on equity of 31.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.37 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, Emerson Electric Co.’s (EMR) raw stochastic average was set at 64.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.24. However, in the short run, Emerson Electric Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.27. Second resistance stands at $87.75. The third major resistance level sits at $88.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.89.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Key Stats

There are currently 571,500K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,629 M according to its annual income of 3,231 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,756 M and its income totaled 792,000 K.