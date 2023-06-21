Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) average volume reaches $1.24M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.21, plunging -4.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.21 and dropped to $7.82 before settling in for the closing price of $8.22. Within the past 52 weeks, OPI’s price has moved between $5.86 and $20.94.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 11.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.40%. With a float of $47.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.34 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.32, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is -0.42.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Office Properties Income Trust is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.18 while generating a return on equity of -0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 23.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Looking closely at Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Office Properties Income Trust’s (OPI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.08. However, in the short run, Office Properties Income Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.11. Second resistance stands at $8.35. The third major resistance level sits at $8.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.33.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 378.93 million based on 48,564K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 554,280 K and income totals -6,110 K. The company made 132,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -450 K in sales during its previous quarter.