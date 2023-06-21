Orion S.A. (OEC) plunged -5.79 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) stock priced at $22.27, down -5.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.28 and dropped to $21.41 before settling in for the closing price of $22.79. OEC’s price has ranged from $12.87 to $26.91 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 8.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.70%. With a float of $57.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.29 million.

In an organization with 1600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.10, operating margin of +9.85, and the pretax margin is +7.74.

Orion S.A. (OEC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Orion S.A. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 238,185. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $23.82, taking the stock ownership to the 60,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Sr. VP Global Operations bought 3,800 for $23.98, making the entire transaction worth $91,124. This insider now owns 52,335 shares in total.

Orion S.A. (OEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +5.23 while generating a return on equity of 27.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Orion S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orion S.A. (OEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Orion S.A.’s (OEC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.59. However, in the short run, Orion S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.03. Second resistance stands at $22.59. The third major resistance level sits at $22.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.29.

Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.35 billion, the company has a total of 58,867K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,031 M while annual income is 106,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 500,700 K while its latest quarter income was 42,300 K.