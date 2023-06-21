Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) soared 4.31 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.18, soaring 4.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.175 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Within the past 52 weeks, PGY’s price has moved between $0.57 and $34.50.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -133.40%. With a float of $392.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $711.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 809 workers is very important to gauge.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 26.02%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

The latest stats from [Pagaya Technologies Ltd., PGY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.17 million was superior to 2.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 51.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9982, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6745. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2283. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1567. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1383.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 860.88 million based on 705,343K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 748,930 K and income totals -302,320 K. The company made 186,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -60,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.