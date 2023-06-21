PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) with a beta value of 2.19 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) stock priced at $24.69, down -0.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.87 and dropped to $24.125 before settling in for the closing price of $24.84. PENN’s price has ranged from $23.16 to $39.35 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 15.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.50%. With a float of $152.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21875 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.41, operating margin of +17.07, and the pretax margin is +2.74.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of PENN Entertainment Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 810,446. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,445 shares at a rate of $26.62, taking the stock ownership to the 28,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director sold 39,457 for $33.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,317,469. This insider now owns 37,055 shares in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $3.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.47 while generating a return on equity of 5.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.79% during the next five years compared to -30.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PENN Entertainment Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

Looking closely at PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.02 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.26. However, in the short run, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.00. Second resistance stands at $25.31. The third major resistance level sits at $25.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.51.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.96 billion, the company has a total of 154,115K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,402 M while annual income is 222,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,673 M while its latest quarter income was 514,500 K.