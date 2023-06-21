Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 46.15% last month.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $3.26, up 3.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.4883 and dropped to $3.20 before settling in for the closing price of $3.29. Over the past 52 weeks, PFMT has traded in a range of $1.72-$3.97.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -3.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 47.30%. With a float of $58.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.50 million.

In an organization with 1023 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.32, operating margin of -6.32, and the pretax margin is -5.87.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Performant Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 60.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 78,300. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $2.61, taking the stock ownership to the 15,793,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 300,182 for $2.66, making the entire transaction worth $798,484. This insider now owns 15,763,291 shares in total.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -5.99 while generating a return on equity of -7.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Performant Financial Corporation’s (PFMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.35 million. That was better than the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Performant Financial Corporation’s (PFMT) raw stochastic average was set at 91.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.74. However, in the short run, Performant Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.54. Second resistance stands at $3.66. The third major resistance level sits at $3.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. The third support level lies at $2.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 231.50 million has total of 75,505K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 109,180 K in contrast with the sum of -6,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,730 K and last quarter income was -4,220 K.