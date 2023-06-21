PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.02% last month.

June 20, 2023, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) trading session started at the price of $1.86, that was -5.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.86 and dropped to $1.72 before settling in for the closing price of $1.86. A 52-week range for PLBY has been $1.43 – $7.88.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -187.30%. With a float of $43.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 497 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.43, operating margin of -19.80, and the pretax margin is -125.79.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PLBY Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of PLBY Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 39,651. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 24,326 shares at a rate of $1.63, taking the stock ownership to the 1,386,982 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 8,528 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $13,670. This insider now owns 205,517 shares in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -104.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) raw stochastic average was set at 15.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6851, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7924. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8400 in the near term. At $1.9200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6400. The third support level lies at $1.5600 if the price breaches the second support level.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Key Stats

There are 73,622K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 128.22 million. As of now, sales total 266,930 K while income totals -277,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 51,440 K while its last quarter net income were -37,680 K.