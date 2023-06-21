Search
Recent developments with GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.77 cents.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $12.40, down -7.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.41 and dropped to $11.82 before settling in for the closing price of $13.34. Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has traded in a range of $8.41-$35.62.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 42.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.00%. With a float of $176.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2185 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.35, operating margin of +6.05, and the pretax margin is -10.61.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.26%, while institutional ownership is 42.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -15.64 while generating a return on equity of -5.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.51% during the next five years compared to -19.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.93 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.59 in the near term. At $12.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.62. The third support level lies at $11.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.36 billion has total of 186,898K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,386 M in contrast with the sum of -188,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 350,770 K and last quarter income was -69,360 K.

