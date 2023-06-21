Recent developments with NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.65 cents.

On June 20, 2023, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) opened at $4.18, lower -3.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.18 and dropped to $3.95 before settling in for the closing price of $4.18. Price fluctuations for NGL have ranged from $1.00 to $4.25 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 4.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.90% at the time writing. With a float of $122.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.93 million.

In an organization with 638 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.18, operating margin of +4.75, and the pretax margin is +0.61.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NGL Energy Partners LP is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 139,315. In this transaction CFO & EVP of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $2.79, taking the stock ownership to the 200,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $53,700. This insider now owns 2,938,615 shares in total.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by -$0.66. This company achieved a net margin of +0.59 while generating a return on equity of 3.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 4.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.09 million. That was better than the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, NGL Energy Partners LP’s (NGL) raw stochastic average was set at 92.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.13. However, in the short run, NGL Energy Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.16. Second resistance stands at $4.29. The third major resistance level sits at $4.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. The third support level lies at $3.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Key Stats

There are currently 131,927K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 516.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,695 M according to its annual income of 51,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,049 M and its income totaled -33,520 K.