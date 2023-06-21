Recent developments with Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.58 cents.

On June 20, 2023, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) opened at $14.06, lower -0.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.06 and dropped to $13.815 before settling in for the closing price of $14.02. Price fluctuations for PAGP have ranged from $9.39 to $14.65 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 16.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 180.00% at the time writing. With a float of $189.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.88, operating margin of +2.30, and the pretax margin is +2.46.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 993,525. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 75,000 shares at a rate of $13.25, taking the stock ownership to the 256,704 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $11.98, making the entire transaction worth $119,803. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.9. This company achieved a net margin of +0.29 while generating a return on equity of 10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

The latest stats from [Plains GP Holdings L.P., PAGP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.71 million was inferior to 2.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) raw stochastic average was set at 76.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.20. The third major resistance level sits at $14.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.71. The third support level lies at $13.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Key Stats

There are currently 194,408K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 57,342 M according to its annual income of 168,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,341 M and its income totaled 69,000 K.