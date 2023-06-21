Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) 20 Days SMA touches 34.63%: The odds favor the bear

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $0.95, up 29.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $0.9011 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. Over the past 52 weeks, RCAT has traded in a range of $0.77-$2.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 99.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.70%. With a float of $34.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 70 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.40, operating margin of -202.25, and the pretax margin is -181.82.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Red Cat Holdings Inc. is 28.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 819,488 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director sold 76,090 for $1.09, making the entire transaction worth $82,938. This insider now owns 919,488 shares in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -181.82 while generating a return on equity of -28.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s (RCAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)

Looking closely at Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s (RCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 59.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9382, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2089. However, in the short run, Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5130. Second resistance stands at $1.7759. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0819. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9441, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6381. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3752.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 62.18 million has total of 54,453K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,430 K in contrast with the sum of -11,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,110 K and last quarter income was -5,670 K.