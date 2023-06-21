RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.47% last month.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.07, plunging -1.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.12 and dropped to $9.96 before settling in for the closing price of $10.12. Within the past 52 weeks, RLJ’s price has moved between $9.27 and $13.47.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -2.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 105.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.86, operating margin of +10.11, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Hotel & Motel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) saw its 5-day average volume 3.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 19.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.08 in the near term. At $10.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.86. The third support level lies at $9.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.60 billion based on 159,150K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,194 M and income totals 41,930 K. The company made 314,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.