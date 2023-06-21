SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) average volume reaches $591.14K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) stock priced at $0.545, up 4.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6233 and dropped to $0.52 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. ICU’s price has ranged from $0.45 to $22.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -400.70%. With a float of $3.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is 80.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 5,953. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company bought 12,543 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 68,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $10,000. This insider now owns 27,978 shares in total.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -53.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU)

Looking closely at SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s (ICU) raw stochastic average was set at 2.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2578, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5641. However, in the short run, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6167. Second resistance stands at $0.6717. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5134, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4651. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4101.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.76 million, the company has a total of 13,447K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -23,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,260 K.