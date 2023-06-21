Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) volume exceeds 2.25 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) stock priced at $24.46, down -1.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.85 and dropped to $23.88 before settling in for the closing price of $24.74. SHLS’s price has ranged from $13.92 to $32.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.50%. With a float of $80.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.41 million.

The firm has a total of 835 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.27, operating margin of +20.30, and the pretax margin is +46.49.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 180,374. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 7,279 shares at a rate of $24.78, taking the stock ownership to the 83,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s President sold 1,415 for $22.79, making the entire transaction worth $32,248. This insider now owns 64,629 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.03 while generating a return on equity of 86.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS], we can find that recorded value of 2.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 59.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.35. The third major resistance level sits at $25.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.95.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.31 billion, the company has a total of 169,820K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 326,940 K while annual income is 127,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 105,090 K while its latest quarter income was 14,300 K.