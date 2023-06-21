Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) posted a 3.76% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) stock priced at $41.33, down -4.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.91 and dropped to $39.94 before settling in for the closing price of $42.01. SMAR’s price has ranged from $25.09 to $52.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 47.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.70%. With a float of $126.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.54 million.

The firm has a total of 3191 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.45, operating margin of -29.71, and the pretax margin is -27.75.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Smartsheet Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 149,644. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,800 shares at a rate of $39.38, taking the stock ownership to the 15,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 1,051 for $44.31, making the entire transaction worth $46,570. This insider now owns 6,585 shares in total.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -28.12 while generating a return on equity of -43.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.90 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Smartsheet Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 108.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Smartsheet Inc., SMAR], we can find that recorded value of 2.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, Smartsheet Inc.’s (SMAR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.60. The third major resistance level sits at $43.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.37.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.46 billion, the company has a total of 132,526K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 766,920 K while annual income is -215,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 219,890 K while its latest quarter income was -29,870 K.