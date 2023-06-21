SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) volume exceeds 1.91 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 20, 2023, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) opened at $59.61, lower -0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.985 and dropped to $59.2925 before settling in for the closing price of $60.12. Price fluctuations for SSNC have ranged from $45.25 to $64.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.10% at the time writing. With a float of $219.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.40 million.

The firm has a total of 27600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.31, operating margin of +21.94, and the pretax margin is +16.58.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 12,005,020. In this transaction SVP and CFO of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $60.03, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President & COO sold 73,232 for $62.50, making the entire transaction worth $4,577,146. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +12.31 while generating a return on equity of 10.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC], we can find that recorded value of 1.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) raw stochastic average was set at 59.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.40. The third major resistance level sits at $60.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.73.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Key Stats

There are currently 249,123K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,283 M according to its annual income of 650,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,363 M and its income totaled 126,000 K.