Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 716,570 K

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) stock priced at $47.61, up 3.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.5719 and dropped to $47.50 before settling in for the closing price of $47.56. TGLS’s price has ranged from $16.05 to $49.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 17.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 128.50%. With a float of $20.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8770 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.35, operating margin of +31.99, and the pretax margin is +31.33.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Tecnoglass Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 94,449,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,300,000 shares at a rate of $41.06, taking the stock ownership to the 24,628,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 519,412 for $42.26, making the entire transaction worth $21,950,351. This insider now owns 26,928,108 shares in total.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.73 while generating a return on equity of 52.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.94% during the next five years compared to 84.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tecnoglass Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Tecnoglass Inc.’s (TGLS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.94 in the near term. At $50.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.80.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.39 billion, the company has a total of 47,674K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 716,570 K while annual income is 155,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 202,640 K while its latest quarter income was 48,240 K.