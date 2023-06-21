Telos Corporation (TLS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 35,220 K

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.70, plunging -9.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.74 and dropped to $2.42 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. Within the past 52 weeks, TLS’s price has moved between $1.53 and $12.51.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 15.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.70%. With a float of $68.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 738 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.80, operating margin of -24.83, and the pretax margin is -24.61.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Telos Corporation is 10.30%, while institutional ownership is 63.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 28,000. In this transaction EVP, Security Solutions of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.80, taking the stock ownership to the 763,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 253,807 for $2.36, making the entire transaction worth $598,985. This insider now owns 84,603 shares in total.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -24.63 while generating a return on equity of -30.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Telos Corporation (TLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telos Corporation (TLS)

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Telos Corporation’s (TLS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.64 in the near term. At $2.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.00.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 160.17 million based on 69,390K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 216,890 K and income totals -53,430 K. The company made 35,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.