Search
admin
admin

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is expecting -4.77% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Top Picks

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $34.87, down -3.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.415 and dropped to $34.635 before settling in for the closing price of $36.00. Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has traded in a range of $19.25-$40.17.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -5.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 346.20%. With a float of $646.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $651.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 32202 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.48, operating margin of +0.44, and the pretax margin is +13.15.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Trip.com Group Limited is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 53.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +7.00 while generating a return on equity of 1.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 346.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.02 million, its volume of 4.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 42.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.20 in the near term. At $35.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.64.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.71 billion has total of 641,330K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,907 M in contrast with the sum of 206,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,339 M and last quarter income was 491,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) volume exceeds 6.37 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

-
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $5.50, down -2.87% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Can EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) hike of 22.74% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.45, plunging -5.10% from the previous trading...
Read more

Innovid Corp. (CTV) kicked off at the price of $0.91: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
June 20, 2023, Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) trading session started at the price of $1.03, that was -8.86% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.