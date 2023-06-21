Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

UGI Corporation (UGI)'s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Analyst Insights

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.61, plunging -1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.63 and dropped to $27.14 before settling in for the closing price of $27.80. Within the past 52 weeks, UGI’s price has moved between $27.00 and $43.75.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 10.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.00%. With a float of $208.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.86 million.

In an organization with 4700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.15, operating margin of +4.43, and the pretax margin is +13.71.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Gas industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UGI Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 99,749. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 3,565 shares at a rate of $27.98, taking the stock ownership to the 41,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 12,750 for $38.84, making the entire transaction worth $495,210. This insider now owns 465,000 shares in total.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.78) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +10.61 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.75% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

UGI Corporation (UGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.42 million. That was better than the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, UGI Corporation’s (UGI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.32. However, in the short run, UGI Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.60. Second resistance stands at $27.86. The third major resistance level sits at $28.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.62.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.76 billion based on 209,328K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,106 M and income totals 1,073 M. The company made 3,106 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 110,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

