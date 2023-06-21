UGI Corporation (UGI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.61, plunging -1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.63 and dropped to $27.14 before settling in for the closing price of $27.80. Within the past 52 weeks, UGI’s price has moved between $27.00 and $43.75.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 10.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.00%. With a float of $208.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.86 million.

In an organization with 4700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.15, operating margin of +4.43, and the pretax margin is +13.71.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Gas industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UGI Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 99,749. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 3,565 shares at a rate of $27.98, taking the stock ownership to the 41,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 12,750 for $38.84, making the entire transaction worth $495,210. This insider now owns 465,000 shares in total.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.78) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +10.61 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.75% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

UGI Corporation (UGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.42 million. That was better than the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, UGI Corporation’s (UGI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.32. However, in the short run, UGI Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.60. Second resistance stands at $27.86. The third major resistance level sits at $28.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.62.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.76 billion based on 209,328K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,106 M and income totals 1,073 M. The company made 3,106 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 110,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.