Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.98% last month.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $9.375, down -1.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.3899 and dropped to $9.29 before settling in for the closing price of $9.47. Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has traded in a range of $9.00-$15.93.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -0.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 454.60%. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.73 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 98103 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.50, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +27.09.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +25.90 while generating a return on equity of 20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 454.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.72

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

The latest stats from [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.67 million was inferior to 7.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.44. The third major resistance level sits at $9.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.24. The third support level lies at $9.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.87 billion has total of 2,699,423K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,598 M in contrast with the sum of 12,328 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,594 M and last quarter income was 1,354 M.