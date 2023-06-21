Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) with a beta value of 1.38 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 20, 2023, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) opened at $15.66, lower -1.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.77 and dropped to $15.315 before settling in for the closing price of $15.76. Price fluctuations for VNO have ranged from $12.31 to $30.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -505.10% at the time writing. With a float of $176.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.87 million.

The firm has a total of 3146 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.42, operating margin of +18.70, and the pretax margin is -20.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 8.08%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 22,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $11.20, taking the stock ownership to the 9,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 5,341 for $11.30, making the entire transaction worth $60,352. This insider now owns 12,000 shares in total.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -22.63 while generating a return on equity of -6.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -505.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -31.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vornado Realty Trust, VNO], we can find that recorded value of 3.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.00. The third major resistance level sits at $16.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.86.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

There are currently 191,881K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,800 M according to its annual income of -346,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 445,920 K and its income totaled 20,700 K.