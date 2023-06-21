Wallbox N.V. (WBX) volume exceeds 0.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

June 20, 2023, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) trading session started at the price of $3.17, that was -3.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.195 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.19. A 52-week range for WBX has been $2.44 – $11.25.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.60%. With a float of $47.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.76 million.

The firm has a total of 1267 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wallbox N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 70.42%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wallbox N.V., WBX], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.28. The third major resistance level sits at $3.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.81.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

There are 171,767K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 546.58 million. As of now, sales total 151,910 K while income totals -66,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -11,810 K.