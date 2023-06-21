Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,739 M

On June 20, 2023, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) opened at $35.67, higher 5.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.50 and dropped to $35.4801 before settling in for the closing price of $35.89. Price fluctuations for HCC have ranged from $24.91 to $42.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 8.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 322.80% at the time writing. With a float of $51.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 412 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.95, operating margin of +48.14, and the pretax margin is +45.04.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Coking Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Warrior Met Coal Inc. is 1.49%, while institutional ownership is 97.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 48,015. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $32.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500 shares.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.75) by $0.82. This company achieved a net margin of +36.88 while generating a return on equity of 55.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 322.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s (HCC) raw stochastic average was set at 52.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.02 in the near term. At $40.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.98.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Key Stats

There are currently 51,989K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,739 M according to its annual income of 641,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 509,670 K and its income totaled 182,280 K.