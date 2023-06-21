WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) average volume reaches $2.35M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) stock priced at $46.77, up 0.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.43 and dropped to $46.28 before settling in for the closing price of $46.99. WSC’s price has ranged from $30.52 to $53.46 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 36.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 135.60%. With a float of $202.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.08, operating margin of +24.33, and the pretax margin is +17.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 100.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 496,308. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 10,541 shares at a rate of $47.08, taking the stock ownership to the 23,932 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director sold 100,000 for $47.18, making the entire transaction worth $4,718,260. This insider now owns 2,497,235 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Looking closely at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 54.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.35. However, in the short run, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.77. Second resistance stands at $48.17. The third major resistance level sits at $48.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.47.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.69 billion, the company has a total of 202,318K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,143 M while annual income is 339,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 565,470 K while its latest quarter income was 210,880 K.