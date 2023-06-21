Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 131,730 K

Analyst Insights

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.06, plunging -2.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.06 and dropped to $3.86 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. Within the past 52 weeks, WTI’s price has moved between $3.57 and $9.16.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 13.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 646.50%. With a float of $93.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 365 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.31, operating margin of +49.30, and the pretax margin is +30.92.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of W&T Offshore Inc. is 33.60%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +25.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 32.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 646.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Trading Performance Indicators

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

The latest stats from [W&T Offshore Inc., WTI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.41 million was inferior to 2.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, W&T Offshore Inc.’s (WTI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.15. The third major resistance level sits at $4.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.65.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 578.47 million based on 146,461K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 921,000 K and income totals 231,150 K. The company made 131,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 26,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.

