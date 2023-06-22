3.87% volatility in H World Group Limited (HTHT) last month: This is a red flag warning

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $41.80, plunging -5.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.12 and dropped to $40.54 before settling in for the closing price of $43.00. Within the past 52 weeks, HTHT’s price has moved between $24.38 and $53.52.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 11.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -292.00%. With a float of $202.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.42 million.

In an organization with 24335 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.56, operating margin of -4.95, and the pretax margin is -11.59.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Lodging industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of H World Group Limited is 56.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.60%.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -13.14 while generating a return on equity of -18.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -292.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.05% during the next five years compared to -16.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Trading Performance Indicators

H World Group Limited (HTHT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of H World Group Limited (HTHT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.74 million. That was better than the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, H World Group Limited’s (HTHT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.00. However, in the short run, H World Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.68. Second resistance stands at $42.69. The third major resistance level sits at $43.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.52.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.90 billion based on 325,597K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,010 M and income totals -264,000 K. The company made 652,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 144,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.