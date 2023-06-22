89bio Inc. (ETNB) Moves -4.61% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.61% to $19.02. During the day, the stock rose to $19.88 and sunk to $18.99 before settling in for the price of $19.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETNB posted a 52-week range of $2.97-$22.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.20.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. 89bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 20.00, making the entire transaction reach 300,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 286,978. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Director sold 6,250 for 17.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 111,938. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.52) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

89bio Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.50 in the upcoming year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.12.

In the same vein, ETNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Going through the that latest performance of [89bio Inc., ETNB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.52 million was inferior to the volume of 1.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.01% that was lower than 77.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.