ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) plunge -5.67% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2023, ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.36% to $21.97, before settling in for the price of $22.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACIW posted a 52-week range of $19.68-$29.35.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.88.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 102.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s Director, President and CEO bought 3,333 shares at the rate of 24.16, making the entire transaction reach 80,535 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 178,307. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Director, President and CEO bought 39,667 for 23.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 935,641. This particular insider is now the holder of 174,974 in total.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.92, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.00.

In the same vein, ACIW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

Going through the that latest performance of [ACI Worldwide Inc., ACIW]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.23 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.49% that was lower than 35.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.