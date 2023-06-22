Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 14-day ATR is 0.95: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.41% at $65.19, before settling in for the price of $65.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADC posted a 52-week range of $63.34-$80.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 31.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.19.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. Agree Realty Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.63%, in contrast to 112.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 64.09, making the entire transaction reach 192,270 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,151. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 500 for 64.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,043 in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.17, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.27.

In the same vein, ADC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.97 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.47% that was lower than 17.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.