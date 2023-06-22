American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) PE Ratio stood at $22.12: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) started the day on June 21, 2023, with a price increase of 1.08% at $85.45, before settling in for the price of $84.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEP posted a 52-week range of $80.30-$105.60.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $514.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $513.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $91.39.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 75.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s Executive Chair sold 10,491 shares at the rate of 92.75, making the entire transaction reach 973,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 125,520. Preceding that transaction, on May 02, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,616 for 92.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,884. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,925 in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.11) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.12, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23.

In the same vein, AEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.86, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.

Raw Stochastic average of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.11% that was lower than 20.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.