Zack King
Zack King

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) plunge -5.46% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on June 21, 2023, Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) started slowly as it slid -1.70% to $34.09. During the day, the stock rose to $34.635 and sunk to $33.97 before settling in for the price of $34.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABCB posted a 52-week range of $28.33-$54.24.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 24.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.47.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2847 workers. It has generated 388,533 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +30.63 and Pretax Margin of +40.88.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Ameris Bancorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 91.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s Director bought 7,490 shares at the rate of 33.38, making the entire transaction reach 250,023 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,490. Preceding that transaction, on May 17, Company’s Chief Risk Officer bought 1,000 for 30.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,140. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,134 in total.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.18) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +31.27 while generating a return on equity of 11.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.27, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.05.

In the same vein, ABCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.69, a figure that is expected to reach 1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ameris Bancorp, ABCB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.55 million was better the volume of 0.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.12% that was higher than 48.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

